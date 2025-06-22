This Website Lets You Design Your Own Boeing Private Jet
Just about everyone likes to dream about having their own private jet. Having a massive aircraft to call your own would be quite a status symbol, not to mention a convenient means of conveyance around the wider world and a convenient way to bypass the annoyances of the airport. Unfortunately, most of us probably won't make enough money to own a private jet in our lifetimes, but we can still dream, especially with the help of Boeing Business Jets' new configurator website.
Boeing Business Jets, the Boeing aviation company's specific subsidiary for lavish, private aircraft, has added a new feature to its website: a custom jet configurator. Ostensibly, it's meant to allow those actually seeking to purchase a private BBJ 737-7 jet to customize the interior to their preferences so they can bring it to a regional Boeing sales director and commission the company to build the aircraft. As the website explains, "customers can select pre-designed cabin layouts to purchase a new turn-key BBJ at a fixed price." Even if you don't intend to actually buy a jet, though, you can still customize one for yourself just for fun.
Customize the style, lounges, and private room of your hypothetical BBJ 737-7
The configurator website for the BBJ 737-7 doesn't allow you to alter your hypothetical private jet's actual shape or mechanical capabilities. Additionally, certain rooms and areas on the far sides of the jet are locked in, including the forward entry, crew rest, galley, VIP lavatory, VIP bedroom, and ensuite. Everything in between those locked-in rooms, though, is yours to tinker with.
There are four sections within your BBJ 737-7 that you can swap between options: the forward lounge, the mid lounge, the aft lounge, and the private room. The forward lounge can be set up with traditional airline seats, sofas, single seats, and individual booths. The mid lounge can be swapped between single seats, a sofa, and a counter. The aft lounge has a large, modular table, and can have single seats and sofas arranged in three different setups. The private room can hold more sofas, a desk and individual seat, and even an entire bed to serve as a secondary bedroom.
In addition to the configurable room sections, you can also choose between one of three different interior color palettes: the bright and light-colored Serene, the dark and rich Midnight, and the earthy brown Earthbound. According to the website, curated color palettes can be further customized if you want a more bespoke look, though presumably, that's only for those who are actually purchasing a BBJ 737-7.
By Boeing's math, these configurable elements can give rise to 216 potential layout and color combinations. For those seeking to buy one of these jets, you can present your custom layout to a Boeing sales director and purchase it directly via a single signed contract. Any orders BBJ receives are estimated to be service-ready by 2027.