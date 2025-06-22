This Website Lets You Design Your Own Boeing Private Jet

The configurator website for the BBJ 737-7 doesn't allow you to alter your hypothetical private jet's actual shape or mechanical capabilities. Additionally, certain rooms and areas on the far sides of the jet are locked in, including the forward entry, crew rest, galley, VIP lavatory, VIP bedroom, and ensuite. Everything in between those locked-in rooms, though, is yours to tinker with.

There are four sections within your BBJ 737-7 that you can swap between options: the forward lounge, the mid lounge, the aft lounge, and the private room. The forward lounge can be set up with traditional airline seats, sofas, single seats, and individual booths. The mid lounge can be swapped between single seats, a sofa, and a counter. The aft lounge has a large, modular table, and can have single seats and sofas arranged in three different setups. The private room can hold more sofas, a desk and individual seat, and even an entire bed to serve as a secondary bedroom.

In addition to the configurable room sections, you can also choose between one of three different interior color palettes: the bright and light-colored Serene, the dark and rich Midnight, and the earthy brown Earthbound. According to the website, curated color palettes can be further customized if you want a more bespoke look, though presumably, that's only for those who are actually purchasing a BBJ 737-7.

By Boeing's math, these configurable elements can give rise to 216 potential layout and color combinations. For those seeking to buy one of these jets, you can present your custom layout to a Boeing sales director and purchase it directly via a single signed contract. Any orders BBJ receives are estimated to be service-ready by 2027.