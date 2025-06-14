What Is A BBJ? Inside Boeing's Custom Private Jets

Buying any private jet, even a relatively cheap entry-level model, is a costly endeavor, but Boeing's range of private jets makes those look mundane in comparison. The American aviation giant launched its original Boeing Business Jet, or BBJ, in 1998, with a starting price of around $40 million for a finished jet. Buyers could also order an unfinished plane, which could then be fitted with a custom interior, for $33.75 million. The original BBJ was a corporate version of the 737-700, with upgraded landing gear and optional additional fuel tanks. The latter meant that it had a range of up to 6,000 nautical miles, allowing it to travel between continents without having to refuel.

The launch of the original BBJ was so successful that Boeing unveiled the BBJ2 within a year, which was based on the larger 737-800. The BBJ3 was announced in 2006 as an even larger and even longer-range aircraft, based on the commercial 737-900ER. Today, the BBJ range has expanded to include multiple models based on Boeing's commercial aircraft lineup, and they range from very expensive to extremely, eye-wateringly expensive. For the elite few who can afford them, the priciest models represent the very best of private jet travel, with BBJ jets being luxurious, spacious, and capable of flying between almost any major city without stopping.