Can A Private Jet Carry A Car?

Since the late 1940s and early 1950s, car manufacturers have relied on Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping for the transportation of their vehicles to other places. The vessels carry large quantities of cars on a single trip. For instance, the wind-powered Oceanbird carrier has a 7,000-car capacity. However, it typically takes weeks or months before the ships can even arrive at their destination. For VIP clients, automakers pull out all the stops to deliver their orders early, even if it means spending much more on freight service that involves private jets.

But what type of private jets are capable of carrying bulky goods, such as cars? For one, there are large cargo-configured jets designed to accommodate goods and items that are otherwise too big to be tucked in the cargo spaces of commercial flights. Unlike standard private jets, which are usually small and have a limited seating capacity, cargo jets are humongous aircraft operated by specialized charter companies that offer private transportation of oversized cargo, including cars, heavy machinery, and other large items and goods.

The Boeing 747-8F is one of the notable all-cargo air freighters used to transport cars and other vehicles from one airport to another. Its other variants, namely the 747-100 and 747-200, can carry both oversized cargo and passengers since they have seating amenities and a lower deck for cargo loading. This Boeing line also includes a non-freighter called the Boeing 747-8 BBJ (Boeing Business Jet), which is one of the most expensive private jets on the market.

