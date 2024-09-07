Where Does Boeing Build Its Airplanes?

The Boeing Company has been around for over a century, and throughout its existence, it has been known for multiple things. In addition to being a defense manufacturer and a collaborator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) — producing the recently controversial and costly Boeing Starliner spacecraft — it has become one of the foremost names in commercial air travel. Over the years, the public has soared in Boeing passenger jets good and not so good alike for everything from business meetings to vacations. All the while, most have had no idea where exactly the plane they've ridden was built.

As it turns out, Boeing's commercial planes are made in a few locations throughout the United States. First is the Everett, Washington, site, which is said to host one of the largest manufacturing buildings in the world and is responsible for the Boeing 747, 767, 777, and 787. It opened its doors in May 1967 and is still going strong all these years later. Then there's the Renton, Washington, plant, where 737s are produced primarily alongside a handful of other commercial liners. Boeing also has a 787 assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Three sizable facilities is quite impressive from an assembly standpoint, though Boeing's manufacturing system is even more massive.