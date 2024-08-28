Boeing Starliner: How Much Did The Landmark Spacecraft Cost?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced at a press conference on August 24 that the Boeing Starliner would return to Earth uncrewed. The Starliner had launched on June 5, carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Just a day later, as the Starliner was approaching the space station, helium leaks and several other issues were identified.

What was initially intended to be a week-long stay is now expected to last a total of eight months. The two astronauts are scheduled to return in February 2025, on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, provided everything goes according to plan. "The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring Boeing's Starliner home uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety: our core value and our North Star," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at the conference.

This may not be too surprising to those who have followed the progress of the Boeing Starliner closely, as it has been plagued by delays and major issues since day one. In light of these controversies, one can't help but wonder, how much has the Boeing Starliner project cost so far?

