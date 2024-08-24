NASA Orders Starliner Return Without Stranded ISS Crew: Here's Why

NASA has decided to bring back the Boeing Starliner capsule without crew members Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams following months of speculations regarding their return and safety concerns associated with the mission. The two astronauts will now spend a few more months aboard the International Space Station. "The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring Boeing's Starliner home uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety: our core value and our North Star," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a press statement.

The Starliner — which suffered technical malfunctions on route to the space station — will now make its way back to Earth in September. It was launched in June 2024 to perform the first crewed test of Boeing's capsule that is supposed to move astronauts from Earth base to the space station. Wilmore and Williams will now make their return with SpaceX's Crew-9 mission aboard the Dragon capsule in February next year. NASA says the uncrewed Starliner return journey will not only allow it to minimize risks, but will offer NASA an opportunity to gather more data about what went wrong and improve future iterations.

The space agency is now focused on what it calls end-of-mission planning together with Boeing. Notably, the agency has expressed confidence in the Starliner's capabilities, which has already completed two uncrewed missions, and says the involved parties are focused on making crucial corrective updates for future missions. However, based on the data collected, an uncrewed return was deemed the safest route.

