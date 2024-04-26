Everything You Wanted To Know About The Boeing Starliner Spacecraft

Boeing is one of the first names that comes to our minds when we think of commercial airplanes, but what many people aren't aware of is the fact that Boeing is also one of the world's largest defense and space contractors. All of Boeing's defense and space activities come under a separate business unit called Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS). For context, it is this unit that makes famous military aircraft like the B-52 Bomber, the C-17 Globemaster III, and the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The last of which even made it into our list of the most iconic fighter jets ever built.

BDS is also known for the much-talked-about Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which has been in development for several years now. If things go to plan, the Starliner will soon become an important aircraft for several of NASA's future missions to the International Space Station (ISS) and also the second human-rated orbital transport spacecraft after the SpaceX Crew Dragon. With the U.S. currently possessing just a single homegrown spacecraft for its manned missions to the ISS, the success of the Starliner project is crucial.

But what exactly is the Boeing Starliner? What is its importance, and how soon will we see this spacecraft participate in important space missions? Let's find out.