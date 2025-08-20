5 Military Aircraft Manufactured By Airbus

Airbus is known for building civilian aircraft such as the Airbus A380, the largest passenger aircraft in history. Yet, the company also has a robust military division that builds transport, refueling, and combat aircraft in both fixed-wing and helicopter form. Airbus also offers its military customers training for flight and ground crews, live fire training, support engineering, and numerous other services.

Airbus is a multinational conglomerate that grew from a consortium of smaller European aircraft producers into a worldwide manufacturer with 20 plants in countries around the globe. Its defence manufacturing arm even has facilities in the United States. The Lakota helicopters used by the U.S. Army are manufactured by Airbus in the U.S.A. The company operates in California, Virginia, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. According to its website, Airbus U.S. is one of the world's top ten defense manufacturers.

In 2024, aircraft built by Airbus participated in a historic exercise called Pacific Skies. Airbus cargo planes, refueling tankers, and fighter jets from the French, German, and Spanish air forces traveled through the Indo-Pacific region, conducting maneuvers in Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, Australia, and India. The exercise helped participating nations to improve coordination with allies, including the United States.