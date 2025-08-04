What Are Lakota Helicopters Used For & Does The US Army Still Fly Them?

Since aviation has become a crucial element of the United States armed forces, and militaries around the world, for that matter, different forms of taking to the skies have been created. Fighter jets, bombers, unmanned aircraft, and more have become commonplace, and military helicopters are no exception. Countless models have served at this point, from those that have become the stuff of legend to military helicopters that endure as the strangest ever made. One of the most prominent that falls into the former category is the Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota, which is something of a jack of all trades.

While not well-suited for intense aerial combat or bombing runs, Lakota helicopters are equipped for a host of different military activities. Since their introduction back in 2006, they've taken on a wide array of missions, including training, search and rescue, reconnaissance, MEDEVAC, disaster response, firefighting, homeland defense, drug interdiction, command and control, and VIP transport.

Their versatility has made them valued elements of the Army, Army National Guard, and Navy to this day. In fact, the Lakota has clocked an astounding 1.6 million flight hours across those three fleets. With all of that in mind, one might wonder, what makes the Lakota so special that it's still used so widely? Unsurprisingly, it hasn't become such a prominent military presence without proving itself.