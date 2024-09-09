Five Military Aircraft That Are Made By Airbus

When folks in the United States think about military aircraft, they likely picture those built by the likes of Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and others, but they aren't the only defense contractors on the job. Airbus, a multinational European aerospace company that has been operating since the 1960s, is equally capable of designing, building, and improving a number of military aircraft used by militaries all over the world, including the U.S.

Still, while these aircraft are relatively ubiquitous throughout the West, they don't get as much attention as something like the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, or AH-64 Apache. While the United States does own and operate several different vehicles manufactured by Airbus, the company's primary customers are NATO allies throughout Europe. As a result, the U.S. doesn't fly the Airbus Eurofighter, but plenty of countries do, and it's an exceptional, advanced fighter.

The majority of Airbus' military aircraft are designed for non-combat or combat support operations, but the company is at the forefront of the U.S. Army's newest helicopter in its sizable fleet, the UH-72 Lakota. This and many other impressive vehicles manufactured by Airbus continue to dominate the skies wherever they fly, thanks to the company's exceptional track record and demonstrable successes in the military aerospace industry. These five aircraft are Airbus' most notable that are used by various militaries around the world.

