5 Military Planes That Have Four Engines

The world's militaries have a plethora of planes in use, and most of them have one to two engines. That's true of older fighter jets like the Mirage F1, and it's true of the newest F-35 Lightning II as well. Of course, fighters are aircraft built for one to two occupants, and there are much larger planes out there. Transport aircraft and similar planes typically have two engines (twinjet). There are tons of those, but one configuration that doesn't get much attention is four-engine (quadjet) aircraft, and there are only a handful of these in use by the U.S. military.

As it happens, many of these quadjets fly for the United States Air Force, though not all of them. The aircraft that require four engines are large, and to move a massive object, you'd need a lot of energy. Four engines can certainly provide that, and for this reason, many four-engine aircraft used by the military are capable of carrying an immense amount of weight.

These types of aircraft typically carry cargo and payloads weighing dozens of tons, so a lot of power is required to move them around the planet. Quadjets fell out of fashion as jet technology advanced, so some of the huge aircraft built toward the late-20th century were twinjets. This left some legacy aircraft, including a strategic bomber, as the only quadjets in the military. While some have more — the B-52 Stratofortress has eight — these five quadjets still fly using all four jets.

