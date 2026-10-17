9 Cheaper Android Phones That Outshine The Google Pixel 11 Pro In Value

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If you ever noticed that the suffix "pro" adds a strange gravitas to a product, you're not alone. Slap the word on the front of a box, bump the price up a couple hundred dollars, and a certain kind of buyer will reach for their wallet without thinking much about what extras they're actually getting. The Google Pixel 11 Pro was just released in August 2026, and it's an amazing phone with a fluid design and AI-enabled features.

However, for something that sells for $1,099 new, much of what the phone offers is available elsewhere, and for less money. That's the dirty little secret of the modern Android phone market, in a nutshell. The kind of performance gap we used to see between flagship phones and phones that were just pretty good has narrowed a lot.

The best choice for value hunters is often to go with a one-year old flagship phone that is on discount, and still available new. However, you can even save more money by getting a refurbished unit from a trusted brand. All of the phones on this list match or beat the Pixel 11 Pro on performance, and significantly undercut it on price. For reference, the Pixel 11 Pro gets a single core of 2,688, and a multi-core score 6,871 on GeekBench.