5 Modern Smartphones That Make Repairability A Priority

As you may have guessed by the name, the Fairphone 6+ is sort of like the "iPhone S" of the Fairphone lineup, an incremental iteration over the base release. Prior to it, the Fairphone 6 came out in June 2025. The Fairphone 6 is by no means less repairable than the Fairphone 6+. iFixit awards it a perfect 10 out of 10 score, virtually identical in repairability ease. Watch the YouTube video teardown and rest assured every sundry part of it can be replaced for as long as Fairphone sells the parts.

We'd definitely recommend getting the Fairphone 6+ since it has better specs and thus a bit more longevity software and hardware-wise, but you can still get the original Fairphone 6 for about $50 less if you prefer. Perhaps significantly less if you can find one on the used market. This is one of the phone brands we can comfortably recommend buying used simply because if you get burned by the seller with a broken phone, you most likely can fix it easily yourself, and do so affordably. Making a phone feel like brand new often just requires replacing the battery, and no other phone will make it this easy.

If you're hesitant because the promise seems too good to be true, then relax; Fairphone has a good track record for supporting older devices. The Fairphone 4 (a device that released in 2021) is still getting updates, and you can still buy parts for it officially. If that doesn't seem impressive, bear in mind that Samsung and Google no longer support their flagships released around that time. Fairphone is doing the "seven years of updates" promise in a way that its much wealthier, more influential competitors are not.