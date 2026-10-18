11 Of The Best VR Headsets You Can Buy In 2026

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Virtual reality was poised to change the way we know gaming, and an argument can be made that it still is the next step that the video game industry must perfect to unlock a whole new level of immersion. However, the hype surrounding this industry isn't what it used to be, with VR gaming dominated by age-old titles like "VRChat" and "Beat Saber." Most developers haven't made virtual reality a priority, sticking to the regular console and PC gaming market. As a result, virtual reality hasn't taken hold in the industry yet.

It's a shame, since it's clear that VR has a massive ceiling that is yet to be reached, let alone transcended. This may become a reality as the tech powering virtual reality headsets becomes cheaper and more affordable for the masses, but people who want to get into VR gaming right now — or anyone who just wants to upgrade their headset — shouldn't feel the need to hold themselves back. There are several great VR headsets worth buying on the market right now, serving as a gateway for you to enjoy some of the most immersive — if somewhat short — experiences on the market.