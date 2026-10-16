10 Mini Camera Drones That Can Easily Fit In Your Pocket Or Backpack

No drone list would be complete without DJI, the king of the consumer drone market. One of DJI's most affordable and approachable drones is the DJI Neo. It retails for $169 and is on sale at the time of writing for $139. Our own Andy Zahn reviewed it in 2024 and gave it a laudable 9/10. Even though it's been superseded by the DJI Neo 2, we still think it's an impressive drone by today's standards. The Neo weighs an almost impossible 135 grams, requires no controller (if you just want some simple footage) and comes with propeller guards for a bit of tumbling. It knows how to return home on its own, and DJI rates it as having Level 4 wind resistance, ensuring you don't lose it forever when a gust hits it over some water.

Despite its size, it supports 12MP photos and stabilized 4K 30 FPS video, with enough internal storage for up to 40 minutes of footage, which you can transfer to your phone with the DJI Fly app. All you have to do is choose which filming mode it's going to use, and then let it launch out of your palm and do the rest for you — or you can fly it with the DJI Fly app or a remote controller. Bear in mind, this is not an RC-equipped drone; you'll need to add that functionality afterward if you want to do some long-distance flying and recording. Flying time is estimated to be about 18 minutes.

It may be pocketable for some, but for most, we'd say this is suited to a backpack. It cannot fold down to be smaller as many drones in this category can. It measures 130mm by 157mm, or 5.12 by 6.18 inches. It also sells on Amazon for $199, with sales bringing it much lower.