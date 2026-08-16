DJI Mini 5 Pro Vs DJI Mini 3: How Do These Drones Compare?

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If you're shopping for a camera drone, you've likely heard of DJI, as the company led the market in 2025, with over a 22.3% market share, per GM Insights. However, even if you're familiar with this drone manufacturer, DJI is among a list of tech brands so popular in America that you probably didn't realize are owned by China. DJI offers a variety of attractive drone models catering to recreational, professional, and even specialized uses. The Mini series includes options like the Mini 3, which is more affordable for beginners, up to the Mini 5 Pro, a drone feature-packed enough for professional users. Unfortunately, the DJI Mini 5 Pro isn't currently available to U.S. buyers on the DJI website, but you can find it for sale on other platforms like Amazon.

There are many differences between the Mini 3 and Mini 5 Pro, with the first being sticker price. While the Mini 3 can be had for just $210, the Mini 5 Pro is just under $770. There was a DJI Mini 3 Pro; however, it's no longer available from DJI, leaving only the Mini 3 (non-Pro version). The DJI Mini 3 dropped the Pro's best feature but got a lot cheaper as a result. In terms of weight and dimensions, the DJI Mini 5 Pro weighs slightly more at 249.9g versus the Mini 3's 248g. This makes sense, though, as the Mini 5 Pro is also a bit larger when unfolded with propellers.