5 Ship Classes The US Navy No Longer Uses

When the United States Navy (USN) was formed under the Naval Act of 1794, the branch had only six frigates authorized by Congress, some of which didn't launch until the 19th century. It took some time, but over the decades, the USN commissioned more vessels, including several from different classes. By the late 19th century, as technology evolved, the USN began sailing steam-powered ships of various kinds in the fleet, including the first ironclad warships that fought in the American Civil War.

New technology enabled the creation of different ship classes, and today's USN operates several spread across the fleet. Most people know about massive warships like aircraft carriers, destroyers, nuclear submarines, and others, but there are more. As of this writing, the USN operates seven types of modern warships, but it has also retired many other classes. This shift has much to do with evolving technology and the ever-changing landscape of naval warfare.

Some ship classes that were abandoned long ago were revived when their unique capabilities became needed due to specific conflicts, while others have been replaced by more advanced options. For various reasons, these five modern ship classes were once used by the USN across the world's oceans and rivers, but they no longer maintain them as operational vessels. Despite this, many navies around the globe still sail these ship classes the USN stopped using, so some remain in service in other nations' navies.