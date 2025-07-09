How Big Were Iowa-Class Battleships And How Many Troops Could They Carry?

During the lead-up to the United States' entry into World War II, the U.S. Navy ordered six new battleships that were designed to combat Japan's Kongō-class battleships. Ultimately, only four of the planned six vessels were completed, and each of them engaged in combat operations during and after the war. Because of their size and the incredible amount of firepower the Iowa-class battleships brought to the fight, they've become some of the most storied and beloved warships the U.S. Navy has ever operated.

Due to advancements in missile technology, the U.S. military stopped using battleships, rendering them a relic of a bygone era. But while they sailed, they did so as some of the most powerful warships in the Navy's arsenal. It's difficult to understand just how massive an Iowa-class battleship was without standing before one, but you can rest assured, they were huge ships. Each one displaced 58,460 tons of seawater when fully loaded. While this was less than the now-sunken Japanese Yamato battleship, which displaced 72,800 tons, the Iowa-class battleships' smaller size made them faster, which was the Navy's intent.

Iowa-class battleships weren't intended for troop transport, so they weren't in the habit of taking personnel to and from combat zones. That said, they were heavily manned, especially during World War II. During the conflict, 134 officers and 2,400 enlisted sailors crewed each battleship. The number was significantly reduced during Operation Desert Storm to 65 officers, 1,450 enlisted sailors, and 58 marines. This was mostly due to advancements in technology, which required fewer personnel to operate.