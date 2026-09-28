Every Class Of Battleship The U.S. Navy Operated In WWI And WWII

Throughout much of the early 20th century, the United States Navy centered its combat around battleships. The massive vessels packed a punch, delivering steel in numerous conflicts throughout the century. The first U.S. Navy battleships arrived in the late 19th century with the USS Indiana (BB-1), entering the fleet in 1895. While powerful, the USS Indiana doesn't fit the modern description of a battleship.

20th-century battleships were significantly larger, with more weapons systems and better propulsion; these were identified as dreadnoughts. A dreadnought was the pride of any blue-water navy, and while they've all since been decommissioned, there's no denying that an American battleship that served during WWI and/or WWII was an impressive ship, and the U.S. fielded a lot.

Every battleship is designated with a "BB," and by the time the U.S. stopped using them, 59 battleships had served the fleet. While President Donald Trump ordered the creation of a new Trump-class battleship, it's unlikely to come to fruition for various reasons, leaving the USS Missouri (BB-63), "Mighty Mo," the last battleship operated by the U.S. Navy. Each of these battleship classes was designed and built in the 20th century, and their ships played a part in numerous conflicts, most notably WWI and WWII.