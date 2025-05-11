Why Did The US Navy Drop A Nuclear Bomb On Its Own Ships?

Finding answers to vitally important questions sometimes requires extreme, out-of-the-box thinking. During wartime, the stakes are often exponentially elevated and require a level of real-world practicality that would otherwise be unheard of, such was the case with Operation Crossroads. During World War II, the United States dropped two nuclear bombs — "Little Boy" on Hiroshima with a yield of about 13 kilotons, and "Fat Man" on Nagasaki with a yield of 21 kilotons — and they don't even make the list of the ten most powerful nuclear bombs ever detonated. Still, questions lingered over exactly what impact these devastating weapons would have on naval vessels in the water.

Advertisement

After receiving approval from the president, the joint chiefs of staff moved forward with a plan that was, in part, put together by the Army engineers at the Manhattan Project, the very group that had split the atom and built America's first atomic bombs, one of six scientific achievements once thought impossible. The goal was to see exactly what nuclear explosions would do to warships and the associated equipment and organic matter aboard them.

The results would then be used to improve "ship design, tactical formations at sea, and anchoring distances in port," according to the Navy. The original series of tests called for the implosion of three nuclear bombs — designated Able, Baker, and Charlie — near 95 vessels that included battleships, aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers, submarines, a floating drydock, three different Axis ships, and other types of support ships.

Advertisement