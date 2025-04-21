What Does BB Stand For On Navy Ships

There's a long history of tradition in the United States Navy, which covers everything from uniforms to the naming of ships. Often, naval vessels receive their names based on a theme; modern nuclear aircraft carriers bear the names of U.S. Presidents, while the nation's barely-used Ohio-class nuclear submarines are named after states. These themes continue throughout most classes of ships, each of which has a standard naming convention. That's all well and good for a vessel's actual name, but what about its hull designation? The letter and number codes used to identify vessels have their own logic. The U.S. Navy previously assigned the designation "BB" to its battleships. The reason the Navy no longer tags its ships with BB is because the U.S. doesn't build battleships anymore. That's unlikely to change anytime soon, as modern missile platforms have long since outperformed 20th-century battleships.

The Navy began designating its battleships as BB in 1920, and the tag became a standardized means of identification from that point forward. The letter and number hull designations became standard practice in the 1890s, making it one of the nation's oldest military traditions. The letters identify the type of ship, and the numbers are assigned sequentially. The first ship of the battleship class, the USS Indiana, was retroactively designated BB-1 years after construction. Here's how the U.S. Navy classifies its ships and why it settled on designating its battleships as BB instead of B.