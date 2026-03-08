Experts Are Worried About The US Navy's Newest Battleship - And Here's Why

The battleship was once one of the central elements of power in any blue-water navy, and they were prominent throughout world conflicts for half a century. The first modern vessel of its time equipped with steam turbines, the HMS Dreadnought, ushered in the age of floating massive gun platforms in 1906; in the decades that followed, these humongous navy ships only grew larger and deadlier. As World War II dawned the battleship rose to power, but after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Midway, battleships took a back seat to aircraft carriers.

These massive ships continued to serve sporadically in the United States for decades, but all U.S. battleships have since been made into museum ships. Despite this, on December 22, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his plan for the USS Defiant (BBG-1), a future Trump-class battleship that would become a leading warship in the so-called "Golden Fleet" moving forward. Not only was this surprising, but experts instantly decried the move as wasteful, unnecessary, and out of touch with the reality of modern naval combat, which remains centered around aircraft carriers since WWII.

Restructuring the Navy to make room for a new class of capital warship is not only extremely expensive, but it's also incredibly worrisome for several reasons. Experts have concerns about the new battleship plan based on international response, specifically from China. in an interview with the Global Times, Zhang Junshe, a military affairs expert for the Chinese government, called the large-scale ships easy targets. With China being a near-peer potential enemy of the United States in future naval aggression, this is reason enough for planners in the U.S. Navy and the Department of War to take pause and consider the weight of President Trump's interest in 21st-century battleships.