How Many US Battleships Are Still In Service?
Battleships are large, heavily armored and armed warships, but the United States Navy stopped using them toward the end of the 20th century. Their usefulness waned as missile technology improved, and modern warships are no longer heavily armored, but they do pack a punch thanks to their missiles. When they were in operation, battleships were some of the most massive and deadliest vessels to sail the world's oceans, and many nations used them.
The last types of battleships used by the U.S. were the Iowa-class battleships, which were large and crewed by thousands. These were pivotal in dominating the ocean during World War II. They remained in service for decades, though they required numerous upgrades and refits to remain relevant. The last time the U.S. used any of its four Iowa-class battleships in combat was during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
After the conflict ended, the Navy struck all four from its registry, so the question of how many are still in service is a bit tricky to answer. They are no longer in service in the U.S. Navy, but all four Iowa-class battleships remain, as none were scrapped. It's typical to scrap old warships. Instead of doing that, the Navy opted to retain them and some older models for use as museum ships. They're available for people to visit in various places spread around the country.
The four remaining Iowa-class battleships and a four older models
Theoretically, all four Iowa-class battleships can be reactivated and returned to service, but it's highly unlikely. Doing so would require new rounds of refits and modernization upgrades. It would probably be cheaper for the Navy to buy a new fleet of destroyers than it would to take museum ships, modernize them, and put them into service.
In a way, they are in service, but not for the purpose for which they were designed. The USS New Jersey (BB-62), known as "Big J" to those who served aboard her, fought during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. She is the most decorated battleship and was converted into a museum ship with Congressional approval in 1999. These days, Big J is moored on the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey, as the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. It costs $10,000 to keep her afloat on the river, so if you're in the area, be sure to visit, as the museum can use every donation it can get.
The remaining battleship museums include the USS Wisconsin (BB-64), "The Whisky" in Norfolk, Virginia, the USS Missouri (BB-63), "Mighty Mo" in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the USS Iowa (BB-61) in Los Angeles, California. In addition to Iowa-class battleships, several older models, including the New York-class USS Texas (BB-35), are also floating museums you can visit. Others include the USS Massachusetts (BB-59), the USS Alabama (BB-60), and the USS North Carolina (BB-55).