How Many US Battleships Are Still In Service?

Battleships are large, heavily armored and armed warships, but the United States Navy stopped using them toward the end of the 20th century. Their usefulness waned as missile technology improved, and modern warships are no longer heavily armored, but they do pack a punch thanks to their missiles. When they were in operation, battleships were some of the most massive and deadliest vessels to sail the world's oceans, and many nations used them.

The last types of battleships used by the U.S. were the Iowa-class battleships, which were large and crewed by thousands. These were pivotal in dominating the ocean during World War II. They remained in service for decades, though they required numerous upgrades and refits to remain relevant. The last time the U.S. used any of its four Iowa-class battleships in combat was during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

After the conflict ended, the Navy struck all four from its registry, so the question of how many are still in service is a bit tricky to answer. They are no longer in service in the U.S. Navy, but all four Iowa-class battleships remain, as none were scrapped. It's typical to scrap old warships. Instead of doing that, the Navy opted to retain them and some older models for use as museum ships. They're available for people to visit in various places spread around the country.