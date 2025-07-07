Could The US Navy Reactivate Its Decommissioned Battleships?

The United States Navy doesn't use battleships anymore. The last battleships built by the Navy were those of the Iowa class. These gigantic vessels' similarly gigantic guns have been silent since 1991, a year that saw the USS Wisconsin and USS Missouri's contribution to Operation Desert Storm. These vessels had nine 16-inch guns apiece, each of which was capable of blasting out a 2,700-pound shell every thirty seconds. Fearsome primary weapons for a vessel, for sure, which were still bombarding targets half a century after first being commissioned during World War II. Their 1940s heyday was far behind them, though, and the 23-mile maximum range of those guns was nothing compared to the advanced missiles the world was increasingly developing.

The once mighty Iowa class of battleships, of which a quartet were completed — the USS Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, and New Jersey – are now fascinating museum exhibits. The USS Iowa, for instance, is now exhibited in San Pedro, California. However, they were not scrapped, and so are potentially available to be overhauled and reactivated. In April 2024, Ryan Szimanski, curator of the Battleship New Jersey Museum, stated on the museum's YouTube channel that "our contract with the navy ... says that they can take the ship over again if they need to."

There are two primary issues surrounding the idea. The first is that it would be impractical and costly, both financially and in terms of resources. The second is that, formidable as they were, they would have rather limited utility in 21st-century warfare. If the need becomes great enough, though, it's both possible and permissible for the U.S. Navy to reactivate its remaining battleships.