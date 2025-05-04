What Is The US Navy's Mothball Fleet And How Many Ships Does It Have?

Back in 1965, Lt. George R. Kolbenschlag and Harold E. Switzer wrote in the U.S. Naval Institutes' Proceedings, "The Navy's largest fleet is one which remains at dockside, tied up and unmanned, its guns and magazines empty. This is the Reserve Fleet — more popularly called the mothball fleet." The whole point of being kept in reserve, of course, isn't that they were meant to be tucked out of sight and forgotten, but that they may be needed someday. As such, they should be kept as though this may be the case.

At the time, the so-called mothball fleet comprised around 600 vessels, ranging from cruisers to battleships. However, military priorities and technology have changed a lot in the six decades since, as has the composition and distribution of the mothball fleet. It's not just one fleet housed in a single location within the United States, but rather a term to define a range of collections of vessels kept in reserve. The National Defense Reserve Fleet (NDRF) is often deemed part of the mothball fleet, and it boasted 2,077 vessels in 1950. These numbers fell to 274 by 2003 and plummeted again to 91 by 2021.

These are not necessarily former military vessels, though, but rather those the U.S. Department of Transportation describes as "military-useful former commercial ships to support national defense and contingencies." In terms of former navy ships, Popular Mechanics estimates that only around 50 were in a mothball fleet by 2019.

