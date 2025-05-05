Why Aren't Modern Warships Armored?

For much of human history, there's been a technology-based arms race when it comes to developing and using armor. Knights wore armor about their entire bodies, but the advent of firearms in warfare made it moot. Eventually, the equipment took a step forward, and armor could stop or deflect bullets while providing some protection against shrapnel and concussive forces. To counter this, munitions became more powerful. The race continues with incremental steps like that, and it's not limited to the armor soldiers wear.

Ships have also sported armor at times, and there has been some give and take in the manner described above. As cannons and more complex incendiary shells became popular, ship designers realized they needed to armor their vessels. So the ironclad was born, and navies around the world began fastening thick sheets of wrought iron and steel onto hulls or sensitive areas to protect them from destruction.

Once again, weapons technology reared its ugly head, and naval armor disappeared. The reason is fairly simple: the development of guided missiles and torpedoes rendered most naval armor completely ineffective. Moreover, by getting rid of the heavy, thick plates of armor on modern navy warships, navies have improved their vessels' speed and maneuverability. So naval armor isn't necessary because it's expensive to purchase and maintain, it's ineffective against modern arms, and using it offers a net negative to warfighters — at least for now.

