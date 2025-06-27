Why The US Navy Doesn't Have Any Corvette Ships

As they became increasingly impractical, battleships are no longer used by the U.S. Navy. The corvette is another prominent type of ship that isn't currently employed by the American force. In a similar sense, its traditional role has been compromised as the shape of the navy and the global situation has evolved over time. Corvettes have historically had a crucial role for the United States, being used during the 19th century. Early equivalents of corvettes of the era were known as sloops of war and had critical roles to play in the War of 1812 and afterwards. The gallant sloop of war Wasp, for instance, was built in Massachusetts and would go on to battle and ultimately triumph over several British vessels throughout 1814 (including the formidable brig called the Atlanta).

The situation is interesting in that, as the Center for International Maritime Security notes, the U.S. Navy has never built modern-day corvettes for its own fleet. This isn't to say that it hasn't ever used them or hasn't ever built them, though. In fact, corvettes have been developed by the U.S. and provided to other forces, such as the Tapi Class of vessels developed for Thailand in the 1970s. These (relatively) small warships, while they have their advantages in terms of their versatility and cost effectiveness, aren't considered a priority for wider U.S. naval strategy. Which has a broader preference for larger vessels operating in deeper bodies of water.