Destroyer Vs. Frigate: What's The Difference Between These Warships?

Warships are among the biggest vessels in our oceans. For instance, the monstrous USS Gerald Ford, the first of its class of aircraft carriers, displaces around 100,000 tonnes and measures 1,106 feet long. Such ships will typically travel in a fleet, accompanied by a range of other types of warship. Two such types often deployed to help escort carriers on their travels are the frigate and the destroyer.

For those unfamiliar with naval vessels, it can be difficult to understand the differences between them. To clear up some of the confusion around the range of modern warships deployed around the world, let's turn the spotlight on two varieties in particular: the frigate and the destroyer.

Historically, the naval destroyer has been known for its offensive might, with a frigate being a lighter model. There's much more to consider than just that, though. In this article, we'll compare the size, the equipment, the intended role, and the fascinating history of these models.