5 Of The Best 4K Blu-Ray Players You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

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Not too long ago, the media (including us) was quite downbeat about the future of Blu-ray, especially following LG's decision to exit the Blu-ray player market in late 2024. But while the format is far from staging a vinyl-like comeback, developments since then have changed the outlook slightly.

Speaking to TechRadar, Key Production Group's Joint Head of Sales Kath Summersgill stated that the group has "seen an increase in Blu-ray sales of over 10,000 percent, particularly in Blu-ray Audio," which is not necessarily a number you'd associate with a dying format. Similarly, U.S. 4K Blu-ray sales actually climbed in 2025, posting a 12 percent gain compared to 2024 according to a Digital Entertainment Group report, suggesting that there's still life yet in the format. Is Blu-ray definitively back? No, not necessarily — but it's not dead, either.

That said, unlike CDs and vinyl, one thing that might hold Blu-ray back is the relative dearth of players available. There are, for example, a reasonably wide range of excellent modern CD players to choose from, but the 4K Blu-ray player market isn't nearly as varied. That's not to say you can't get great players, mind you, as this list proves; the issue, mainly, is that your choices will be relatively constrained as far as brands go. But let's not dwell too much on the downsides and turn our attention to the best 4K Blu-ray players you can get new in 2026.