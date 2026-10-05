5 Of The Best 4K Blu-Ray Players You Can Buy, Ranked By Price
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Not too long ago, the media (including us) was quite downbeat about the future of Blu-ray, especially following LG's decision to exit the Blu-ray player market in late 2024. But while the format is far from staging a vinyl-like comeback, developments since then have changed the outlook slightly.
Speaking to TechRadar, Key Production Group's Joint Head of Sales Kath Summersgill stated that the group has "seen an increase in Blu-ray sales of over 10,000 percent, particularly in Blu-ray Audio," which is not necessarily a number you'd associate with a dying format. Similarly, U.S. 4K Blu-ray sales actually climbed in 2025, posting a 12 percent gain compared to 2024 according to a Digital Entertainment Group report, suggesting that there's still life yet in the format. Is Blu-ray definitively back? No, not necessarily — but it's not dead, either.
That said, unlike CDs and vinyl, one thing that might hold Blu-ray back is the relative dearth of players available. There are, for example, a reasonably wide range of excellent modern CD players to choose from, but the 4K Blu-ray player market isn't nearly as varied. That's not to say you can't get great players, mind you, as this list proves; the issue, mainly, is that your choices will be relatively constrained as far as brands go. But let's not dwell too much on the downsides and turn our attention to the best 4K Blu-ray players you can get new in 2026.
Panasonic DP-UB450P-K - $299
If you're in the market for a modern 4K Blu-ray player, then Panasonic is probably your best bet. The company's products span the pricing gamut, from budget-oriented players all the way to premium, videophile-grade products.The DP-UB450P-K isn't Panasonic's cheapest 4K Blu-ray player — that would be the $209 DP-UB150-K, a very good product for the price — but the $90 or so extra Panasonic is asking for the UB450 does get you more complete HDR support in return. Depending on your collection, that could be well worth the premium.
Now, the UB150 still supports most of the HDR formats on the market, namely HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG; if that's enough for you, then by all means, go for the cheaper player. However, the Panasonic UB450P-K adds Dolby Vision to the mix — a useful addition, given the healthy amount of Dolby Vision Blu-rays on the market and its potential HDR quality improvements. The UB450P-K also has two HDMI outs versus the 150-K's single HDMI port, which, like Dolby Vision support, can be useful depending on your circumstances.
Performance-wise, there really isn't much to split the two; both look good and upscale lower-res content well for the price. You don't get the HCX image processor available on Panasonic's pricier players, but it still delivers a nicely detailed image with solid contrast. Sound quality is also decent, if not necessarily amazing; you can get better, but the UB450P-K (or the cheaper UB150-K) is affordable enough that you should be able to add a dedicated CD player to your Hi-Fi setup without havin to stretch your budget too thin.
Sony UBP-X700U - $329
If you need a clear illustration of the state the Blu-ray player market is in as of late 2026, consider this: the Sony UBP-X700U is the only 4K Blu-ray player Sony makes and, on top of that, is probably the only name-brand alternative to Panasonic's offerings for mainstream Blu-ray enthusiasts. Thankfully, the UBP-X700U is a good player and one that would still be worth considering even if the market were more vibrant.
The Sony UBP-X700U is an updated version of the X700, which first debuted in 2018. The only difference between the two is the U's lack of built-in streaming; that may seem like a downgrade at first, but it's not really a big issue given that most of the best smart TV OSes will support major streaming services like Netflix. Beyond that, the X700U retains all of the X700's original strengths, including punchy colors, good image detail, decent upscaling, and enjoyable sound. It plays CDs fine and even supports SACDs, which is a nice touch, although you'd probably be better off with a dedicated (SA)CD player if you're interested in digital audio.
One quirk to note is that despite supporting Dolby Vision, the X700U doesn't support HDR10+ or HLG. Depending on the nature of your 4K Blu-ray collection, then, the X700U might be a total non-starter. But if the limited HDR support isn't an issue, the Sony UBP-X700U is offers great image quality at a price that won't break the bank.
Panasonic DP-UB820-K - $649
Panasonic's DP-UB820-K may well be the sweet spot for serious videophiles who want excellent picture quality without spending a fortune. It boasts some of the same circuitry as its bigger brother, the DP-UB9000P1K — including the HCX image processor — but makes reasonable tradeoffs in build quality and materials to come in at just about half the price of Panasonic's flagship player.
Sure, the DP-UB820-K doesn't have the UB9000's high-end DAC chips or balanced XLR audio ouptuts, but neither of those are massive sacrifices if you're buying a 4K Blu-ray player primarily for video playback. There's little to complain about there: Contrast is great, images are rich and detailed, and its Dolby Vision support can help with HDR image quality if you have a TV that supports it. The presence of Panasonic's HCX chip also means that you get the brand's HDR Optimizer, which supposedly improves HDR playback by adjusting the tonemapping on the fly to maximize detail. There's also a USB port for file playback, which is very useful.
You'll be well looked after if you have Full HD Blu-rays, too, with good upscaling that's an upgrade over Panasonic's more affordable players, if not quite on par with Panasonic's flaghship UB9000. That's the case with sound quality, too. It doesn't have the refinement of a proper high-end CD player, nor does it support SACD, but the punchy and bassy delivery should be more than good enough for movies. The UB9000 outclasses it sure, but at roughly half the price, we suspect most buyers won't care that much.
Panasonic DP-UB9000P1K - $1,300
Speaking of the UB820-K's older brother, if you've ever dipped your toes into the Blu-ray player market, then you'll probably have heard or seen enthusiasts mention the Panasonic DP-UB9000. The UB9000, which debuted in the late 2010s, sat at the top of the Blu-ray player food chain for a while, slotting into top spot after Oppo exited the market at around the same time.
It was the first 4K Blu-ray player to support all the HDR formats we're familiar with today, namely Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and earned plaudits for its top-tier image quality (including great upscaling), high-fidelity sound, and premium build. The DP-UB9000 is still available on Amazon although there's little reason to pay $1,800 when you can opt for the Panasonic DP-UB9000P1K at around $1,300. The only difference, as far as we can tell, is the DAC: the UB9000 has an AKM DAC, while the P1K uses an ESS chip.
Now, $1,300 isn't cheap and, realistically speaking, most buyers will probably be just as happy with the much cheaper DP-UB820, which shares many video components with the pricier unit. But if you want to treat yourself to the DP-UB9000P1K's top-notch build quality — or want to use the UB9000P1K in place of a high-end CD player, where the ESS DAC and balanced analog XLR outputs come into the picture — then there are few better high-end options on the market. As long as you don't have DVD-Audio or SACD discs, that is; Panasonic's Blu-ray players don't support either. They do, however, play DSD files, so you can chuck hi-res audo files on an external drive and play them via USB.
Magnetar UDP800 MkII - $1,899
Spending nearly $2,000 on a Blu-ray player probably sounds ridiculous, and, let's face it, it is. But if one has the cash to splash and wants a suitably premium player to go along with their high-end Hi-Fi setup and megabucks OLED TV, there's probably few better ways to scratch the cinephile itch than to go with the Magnetar UDP800 MkII.
The UDP800 MkII plays almost any optical disc format you'll ever expect to encounter, including Blu-ray, SACD, DVD (and DVD-Audio), rewritable discs, standard audio CDs, and even Kodak Picture CDs. It can play files via USB 3.0 or over the network and is also Roon Ready, so you shouldn't have issues integrating it into an existing multi-room audio system. If you want a single box to do it all, this is probably it. Its versatility doesn't come at the cost of performance, either — but anybody paying $1,899 would likely be very disappointed if that weren't the case. The original UDP800 earned top marks from reviewers who celebrated its top-tier AV performance and excellent build, and the MkII should, on paper, fare even better.
Magnetar claims improvements in several areas, including better video processing, revamped audio circuitry, and more stable USB ports, all of which should help cement its status near the top of the food chain. It's worth noting that Magnetar has an even pricier player in form of the $3,399 UDP900 MkII, which has, among other upgrades, a dual ESS DAC setup that should make it the equal of any ultra-premium CD player on the market. We'd wager that UDP800 MkII is already unattainable enough for most, though.
Our methodology
The main criterion for this list was that the players had to be from reputable brands that were still, as of writing, in the Blu-ray market. Thus, while you might be able find new old stock 4K Blu-ray players from brands like LG at retailers, we left them off this list. Now, some of these players we've featured here may go in and out of stock depending on supply, but as far as we're aware, they're all still in production as of late 2026.
After that, we relied on a combination of user ratings and, more importantly, professional reviews to make sure we selected the best possible players from the remaining pool. Once we came up with a solid selection, all that was left was to rank them in price order.