12 New Milwaukee Power Tools Expected To Come Out Soon

Among professionals and hobbyists alike, Milwaukee has earned itself a spot as one of the best tool brands on the market. It does an excellent job of catering to tool users of all stripes, offering a range of bestselling essential power tools, plenty of niche tools, and some tools that even haters of the brand will love. Just like its competitors, Milwaukee's tool range is constantly evolving, with new additions being balanced out by the discontinuation of its older and less popular products.

Alongside the main common mistakes people make when shopping for Milwaukee tools, many buyers also make the mistake of not checking the brand's release schedule. If you don't, you run the risk of missing out on the latest tool drops, or paying full price for a tool that's set to be replaced with a newer generation in the near future. If you're scouting for future purchases or just want to make sure you're not paying over the odds for a current-generation tool that will be replaced soon, you won't want to miss this latest roundup of Milwaukee's upcoming power tool releases.