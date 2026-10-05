12 New Milwaukee Power Tools Expected To Come Out Soon
Among professionals and hobbyists alike, Milwaukee has earned itself a spot as one of the best tool brands on the market. It does an excellent job of catering to tool users of all stripes, offering a range of bestselling essential power tools, plenty of niche tools, and some tools that even haters of the brand will love. Just like its competitors, Milwaukee's tool range is constantly evolving, with new additions being balanced out by the discontinuation of its older and less popular products.
Alongside the main common mistakes people make when shopping for Milwaukee tools, many buyers also make the mistake of not checking the brand's release schedule. If you don't, you run the risk of missing out on the latest tool drops, or paying full price for a tool that's set to be replaced with a newer generation in the near future. If you're scouting for future purchases or just want to make sure you're not paying over the odds for a current-generation tool that will be replaced soon, you won't want to miss this latest roundup of Milwaukee's upcoming power tool releases.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1K Wire Puller
Milwaukee already makes plenty of tools that will come in handy if you're doing electrical work, and it regularly adds to that range. Soon, buyers will also be able to get themselves the M18 Fuel 1K wire puller, which is available either as a standalone tool or as part of a kit. The brand claims that it should reduce muscle effort by as much as 80percent compared to manual pulling, whilst also doubling pulling power.
The wire puller kit comes with a pair of RedLithium XC6.0 batteries, as well as a charger to keep them topped up. Also included is a 2-foot mast extension and a telescoping wire puller support. Regardless of whether you purchase the tool in standalone form or with the kit, it's covered by five years of warranty as standard. If you purchase the kit, the included batteries will arrive with three years of warranty cover.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 9 Inch Cut-Off Saw With One-Key
While Milwaukee's previous generation cut-off saw was pitched as rivalling gas-powered saws, for the latest generation, the brand isn't making any such comparisons. A new generation of the M18 Fuel 9-inch cut-off saw is hitting retailers imminently, and it packs some small but notable improvements over the outgoing tool. The latest saw has Milwaukee's Autostop advanced kickback protection technology to improve user safety, as well as a revised water distribution system.
Other key aspects of the tool remain unchanged. It's still compatible with Milwaukee's One-Key tracking system, and it still features a Rapidstop blade brake, which the brand says can bring the blade to a stop in just 2 seconds. Milwaukee's five year warranty is also still offered as standard. At launch, the saw is available as a standalone tool, which means buyers who already have a suitably powerful battery and charger in their tool kit won't need to spend more than they need to. Milwaukee recommends using the tool with a RedLithium Forge HD15 battery pack, which it claims will deliver enough charge to make 90 cuts in No. 5 rebar before it needs to be topped up.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18 Pound SDS Max Demolition Hammer Kit With One-Key
Very soon, Milwaukee will be adding to its already-comprehensive range of rotary hammers with the M18 Fuel 18 lb SDS Max demolition hammer kit. It's compatible with One Key and features Milwaukee's Powerstate brushless motor, which the brand claims can deliver a stronger impact than even an 18 lb corded hammer. The potential for reduced power is usually one of the main arguments for corded tools over cordless tools, but Milwaukee has made sure to clarify that such an argument doesn't hold weight with its latest tool drops.
To minimize mess, the demo hammer is also compatible with the company's VacLink dust control system. The tool certainly has the potential to generate a lot of mess, as Milwaukee says that a fully-charged M18 Fuel RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery is capable of removing up to ⅓ ton of material before running flat. Not only that, but it will deliver up to 11.4 ft-lbs of force in the process.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Dual Battery Mulching Vacuum
Many of Milwaukee's latest launches are catered towards the jobsite, but the M18 Fuel dual battery mulching vacuum is different to the rest. It's aimed squarely at landscaping professionals who need to cover large areas, and as such, it'll run for up to half an hour at full power with a suitably powerful pair of batteries.
Milwaukee recommends M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 batteries for optimum performance. During that operating time, it'll be able to collect up to 17.7 gallons of material in its attached bag, and can produce up to 590 CFM of airflow. In order to make hauling around the tool and its associated batteries more comfortable for long periods, Milwaukee has fitted it with a harness that includes adjustable straps.
While some of the tool brand's latest jobsite products come with a five year warranty as standard, the mulching vacuum's coverage isn't quite as generous. Milwaukee still offers three years of coverage as standard, which remains valid unless you happen to do any of the few inadvisable things that usually void it.
Milwaukee M12 Brushless Mounting Fan
The M12 tool line is cheaper and more compact than the M18 line, and it receives fewer new drops over the coming weeks and months compared to M18. There are still a few notable additions though, like the M12 brushless mounting fan. It promises to be a convenient and unobtrusive way to keep cool, since it can be clamped to a variety of surfaces or attached magnetically. It therefore won't take up more room than necessary in workspaces where space is limited, but it'll still deliver plenty of cooling power.
Milwaukee pegs the fan's output at 400 CFM and 17 mph at full throttle, and that air can be delivered to a wider area if needed thanks to the rotating head. Milwaukee has made the fan straightforward to use even if you're wearing gloves, with a trio of chunky buttons controlling its fan speed and turning it on or off.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless 11 Inch Oscillating Misting Fan With 1 Gallon Water Tank
Its latest M12 fan might be powerful and easy to use, but it comes with one major limitation: You'll need to have a suitable M12 battery to use it with. If you prefer to stick with the M18 line instead, there are plenty of other cooling options available, including one brand-new launch. The M18 brushless 11-inch oscillating misting fan might not have a catchy name, but buyers should catch on to its appeal pretty quickly on hot days.
The fan comes with a 1 gallon water tank, which it uses to create a steady supply of mist. That should help boost its cooling abilities, on top of the fact that it can deliver up to 1,450 CFM of airflow and a maximum air speed of 12 mph. According to the brand, that's enough to give the misting fan a maximum cooling area of up to 350 square feet. Users needing to cool that area for longer periods can bypass the tank altogether and switch to a longer-lasting supply of water, since the fan is also compatible with hoses and can draw water from a bucket.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum With Packout Compatibility And VacLink
Any jobsite vacuum can help clean up mess, but the M18 Fuel 4 gallon wet/dry vacuum has a few extra talents that its off-brand rivals can't match. Milwaukee has made it compatible with the Packout storage and transport system, which means it can be securely attached to other Packout-compatible products. The vac is one of many recently released and upcoming Packout tools and accessories, with other launches including a rolling tool chest, a rolling fridge, and a 350W power supply.
As well as being suited to Packout duties, the latest wet/dry vac also includes Milwaukee's VacLink system, which can communicate with certain tools to automatically turn suction on when a tool is activated. Outside of that, it's also simply a very capable vacuum, with up to 70 CFM of peak airflow and a built-in HEPA filter. It should last just over half an hour with a fully charged M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery on max suction, according to its maker.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/4 Inch Extended Anvil High Torque Impact Wrench With One-Key
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel ¾-inch extended anvil high torque impact wrench is a heavy-duty option for the toughest jobs, with up to 1,800 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 2,000 ft-lbs of breakaway torque on offer. It features a 6-inch extended anvil and four different drive modes, with a trio of LED worklights embedded in the front of the tool for better visibility in tight workspaces.
The isolation system that ensures the battery pack stays consistently connected to the tool during use is innovative enough that Milwaukee patented it, to ensure no rivals could copy the design. Also unique to Milwaukee is the Powerstate brushless motor, which the brand claims can remove nuts up to 40 percent faster than its rivals. Like most jobsite-oriented Milwaukee tools, the latest impact wrench is compatible with the One-Key system, which lets owners track the location and condition of their tools.
Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Broadcast Spreader
Broadcast spreaders feature prominently in Milwaukee's upcoming drop list, with multiple new versions of the tool being launched. One of those is the M18 self-propelled broadcast spreader, which can move at speeds of up to 3.5 mph. Slower 2.5 mph and 3 mph modes are also offered. According to the brand, its most energy-efficient mode should allow for up to 357,000 square feet of coverage if you equip the spreader with a fully charged M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12.0 battery.
Most M18 tools come with either a three year or five year warranty, but the spreader is offered with just a single year's cover. That shouldn't be a deal breaker — after all, Milwaukee has a brand-wide reputation for quality and durability — but it's worth noting nonetheless. The tool will be offered at launch both in standalone form and as part of a kit with the aforementioned 12Ah M18 battery included.
Milwaukee M12 Handheld Broadcast Spreader
Another product in Milwaukee's new broadcast spreader range is the M12 handheld broadcast spreader, which the brand says can cover up to 76,000 square feet on a full charge. To achieve that coverage, you'll need a M12 RedLithium CP2.0 battery. It's capable of spreading with a 125-degree field, and just like the M18 self-propelled spreader above, there are three different speed modes available. However, with the M12 spreader, those modes control only the throw distance, with the highest speed mode throwing material 6 feet, the middle mode throwing 4 feet, and the lowest mode throwing 2 feet.
The tool is a part of Milwaukee's M12 range of tools, which means it's powered by the same interchangeable batteries that can also be used with the brand's small hedge trimmers, pruning saws, pruning shears, and handheld sprayer. Even so, the range of M12-powered outdoor tools is still very small compared to Milwaukee's sprawling M18 range, even with the latest additions accounted for.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Grease Gun
Available in both standalone and kit form, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel grease gun does exactly what you'd expect and no more. That's no bad thing though; some tools don't need a bunch of over-complicated features that mean you end up paying extra for functionality you won't use. The grease gun is capable of distributing up to 16 ounces of grease per minute, which Milwaukee claims makes it the most capable tool of its kind. It's certainly higher than DeWalt's equivalent grease gun, which tops out at 9 ounces per minute.
It might not need additional features to be appealing, but any good grease gun still needs to be suitably durable to cope with long-term jobsite use. Milwaukee allays any concerns about its latest tool's durability by shipping it with five years of warranty cover at no extra cost. Again, that's comfortably enough to beat its DeWalt rival, which only gets three years of cover as standard.
Milwaukee M18 30 Quart Rolling Fridge With Packout Compatibility
The freshly-unveiled Packout-ready M18 wet/dry vac is just one of several new Packout-compatible tools. Another is the Milwaukee M18 30 quart rolling fridge, which thanks to its sturdy all-terrain wheels, doubles up as a base for a Packout setup. According to Milwaukee, it can hold up to 150 lbs of contents, and it'll run for over 24 hours with a suitably powerful M18 battery. If you need it to run for even longer, or you need the M18 battery to power another tool at the jobsite, you can also run the fridge using an AC supply or via a vehicle's 12V DC port.
As well as keeping food and drinks chilled, it can also be used to keep them frozen. At its lowest temperature setting, the fridge can reach -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Users can adjust the target temperature using the buttons and screen on the side of the tool. Jobsites are inherently hazardous, but the fridge is built to be tough enough to survive, and can survive being dropped from up to 3 feet, according to its maker. Just in case any particular example isn't up to Milwaukee's usual high standard, it comes with a three year warranty.