5 Of The Coolest New Milwaukee Packout Products Coming Out Soon
It's kind of ironic when you think about it: Milwaukee continues to flesh out its Packout ecosystem with cool new products in the same way you can build up your own Packout storage system at home. The popular cordless power tool brand has five new additions coming soon for you to incorporate to your stack. They're probably not what you'd expect, either. Each is truly unique in what it adds, from food storage to accessory storage and beyond.
When viewed altogether, these products show Milwaukee continuing to push the stackable system beyond just basic tool storage. After all, most people need more than just tools when they're at the job site. Transportation, cleanup, and power supply are all just as important to any sort of project, and those are the sorts of needs these are meant to meet. There's no release date for any of these just yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a wish list going ahead of time.
M18 30QT rolling fridge
Milwaukee's M18 30QT Rolling Fridge brings something you probably never thought would be a part of the Packout system: powered cold storage. With this, you won't need to grab a bag of ice before heading to the job site each morning. Rather, the unit can cool its 30-quart interior to as cold as -4 degrees Fahrenheit while providing more than 24 hours of cooling.
This isn't a delicate appliance, either. The rolling refrigerator is built with an impact-resistant construction, heavy-duty wheels, and a 150-pound weight capacity to go with it. Its Packout compatibility also means it can carry the rest of your storage system without making things harder on you or giving you more to carry. It all just rolls from the car to the site and back again. It's powered by either M18 batteries, an AC plug-in connection, or a 12V DC vehicle adapter, whichever makes the most sense for you and the job at hand.
M18 Fuel 4 gallon wet/dry vacuum
Like the rolling fridge, who'd have ever expected to see a wet/dry vac get incorporated into the Packout ecosystem? That's what's so cool about the new M18 Fuel 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum. It takes care of one of the most inconvenient parts of using a conventional wet/dry vacuum: having to actually lug the thing around. Now, it just fits right into your Packout setup (not to mention the M18 Fuel battery ecosystem).
Emptying the vacuum is also really easy. It has a removable sliding tank that can be pulled out for debris disposal without needing you to dismantle your entire Packout build to empty it out. The vacuum also includes Milwaukee's wireless dust control feature, which can be activated either by other compatible Vaclink tools or the remote that comes with it. All in all, you get 47 minutes in max-runtime mode or 32 minutes in max-power mode (with a M18 RedLithum Forge HD12.0 battery).
Rolling tool chest with compact split lid
Milwaukee is also about to release a Rolling Tool Chest with Compact Split Lid for the Packout line. Rather than having to unstack your Packout setup just to get inside the tool chest at the bottom of the stack, this rolling tool chest has a split lid that lets you reach inside without having to remove the entire lid.
The design also comes with built-in dividers to help you arrange your tools and equipment based on the jobs you expect to do. With a 250-pound capacity, that means you're free to throw some pretty heavy-duty tools in there. Ultimately, the split lid should really seal the deal for any Packout user tired of having to constantly rearrange their storage depending on the day's work. The combination of a rolling chest, split-lid access, and built-in organization definitely makes it one of the more practical additions to this lineup here.
M18 Top-Off 350W power supply and charger
Here's another cool one: The M18 Top-Off 350W Power Supply and Charger gives Packout users a way to provide portable electrical power for several devices at once. The unit has two 120V AC outlets alongside a 100W USB-C PD port and a 15W USB-C port. That means up to four devices getting juice at once. Hypothetically, you could charge a laptop, power a fan, plug in your phone, and recharge one of Milwaukee's USB-rechargeable RedLithium batteries at the same time.
It's powered by Milwaukee's M18 batteries, which you can use either one or two of. Two will obviously give you more charging power than just one, but you don't necessarily have to use two for the Top-Off to work. The power supply also doubles as an M18 battery charger. Using the included 65W wall adapter and USB-C cable, you can charge up to two M18 batteries at once. It's Packout compatible, as well, so you can just stick it right on top of your build and take it with you as you go.
Cleaning accessory kit
Rounding out these five cool new additions is the Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit. It's not as flashy or exciting as some of these other Packout products, but cleaning accessories are nevertheless an essential part of any job site and they can get lost often. This kit comes with a collection of vacuum attachments that all store nice and neat inside their Packout-compatible container.
With this, instead of requiring that you carry around individual accessories separately, you can just package the round brush, floor utility nozzle, floor brush, crevice tool, and two extension wands in the box and cart it around with the rest of your gear. You get foam inserts, too, so they won't be clattering around and bumping into each other making all kinds of noise as you transport. The kit also includes a removable hose-end adapter, compatible with Milwaukee's pictured M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual Battery Dust Extractor (also with Packout compatibility and Vaclink).