5 Of The Coolest New Milwaukee Packout Products Coming Out Soon

It's kind of ironic when you think about it: Milwaukee continues to flesh out its Packout ecosystem with cool new products in the same way you can build up your own Packout storage system at home. The popular cordless power tool brand has five new additions coming soon for you to incorporate to your stack. They're probably not what you'd expect, either. Each is truly unique in what it adds, from food storage to accessory storage and beyond.

When viewed altogether, these products show Milwaukee continuing to push the stackable system beyond just basic tool storage. After all, most people need more than just tools when they're at the job site. Transportation, cleanup, and power supply are all just as important to any sort of project, and those are the sorts of needs these are meant to meet. There's no release date for any of these just yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a wish list going ahead of time.