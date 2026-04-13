5 Things That Will Void Your Milwaukee Tool Warranty Immediately

In many corners of the consumer power tool market, Milwaukee Tools is a name respected for manufacturing tools that boast a desirable mix of power, performance and durability. Milwaukee has also served as one of the more forward-thinking names in the powered tool game, with the company developing innovative gear like the reciprocating saw, and spearheading the market's move towards game-changing Lithium-Ion battery technology.

These days, Milwaukee Tools makes powered and non-powered devices that can handle pretty much any job you might encounter on a work site or undertaking DIY projects on the home front. Apart from its reputation for producing innovative, high quality tools, Milwaukee backs those products by one of the better warranty programs in the consumer tool arena.

There are, of course, conditions to Milwaukee's warranty coverage, with customers required to officially register the tool within 30-days of purchase to qualify. Assuming you properly check all the warranty boxes, Milwaukee's coverage should protect you from any number of "defects of the product during the warranty period, due to faults in workmanship or material at the purchase date." The coverage is, however, restricted to a "repair or replace" policy. Moreover, there are several rules that owners of Milwaukee Tools need to abide by to ensure their device is still properly covered if they need to cash in on the warranty. Here's a look at a few things that might lead Milwaukee Tools brass to void that coverage with a quickness.