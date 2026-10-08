5 New Diesel Engines Coming Out In 2027

New engines are a hot topic for automakers in the coming year, thanks in no small part to the dramatic increase in fuel prices. It's all supply and demand, after all, and arguably no one is feeling the pinch at the pump quite like diesels. Moreover, with more modernization programs and clean-energy initiatives than ever before, it's imperative for engine builders to stay relevant in today's economy. Welcome to the rush of the decade's latter half, filled with innovation and reimagining alike, as companies update old diesels and create new ones from scratch.

You'll see a lot of common threads across every one of these engines, apart from their application in commercial and private cargo hauling. For the uninitiated, diesel engines prioritize torque, with their lower RPM bands and relatively longer piston strokes naturally producing more torque than gasoline engines. That's because diesels run on compression rather than spark — diesel fuel is less volatile than gasoline, so you can compress it a lot more without pre-ignition, known as knocking. A typical diesel engine packs over 14:1 compression, versus gas engines that have around 50 percent less. So you get more force and leverage to push the piston down, hence the additional torque.

Another point you'll notice here is how overbuilt these engines are. It's a well-known pro of diesel engines that they're relatively understressed designs, meaning they can theoretically accept far more power than they're producing from the factory. This means the parts don't have to work hard, which makes these engines last extremely long — generally-speaking, anyway. That said, here's what's on the horizon for 2027.