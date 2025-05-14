How Much Horsepower & Torque Does The Cummins X10 Produce?

In 2023, Cummins' medium and heavy-duty powertrain lineup underwent a significant change when the company unveiled its brand-new X10 diesel engine. Positioned to replace the L9 and X12 engines, the X10 is meant to be flexible and capable of handling a broad spectrum of on-road and vocational uses. One of its strongest selling features? An outstanding balance of horsepower, torque, and efficiency, meeting the needs of modern fleets while also aligning with Cummins' future-oriented HELM (High Efficiency, Low Emissions, Multiple Fuels) approach.

So, how much power does it really generate? Based on Cummins' official specs, depending on configuration, the X10 diesel engine generates between 320 and 450 horsepower and up to 1,650 lb-ft of torque. That range guarantees the engine can provide the grunt required for heavy-duty use as well as medium-duty roles. For example, customers can expect outputs on the lower end of the scale in transit applications, whereas the X10's higher output configurations will help vocational or long-haul trucks without needing Cummins's larger engines.

By ensuring the X10 meets EPA 2027 emissions criteria, Cummins has also future-proofed it. Its performance numbers tell only one side of the story in a market shaped by regulatory needs and fuel diversity. Its adaptability is the true worth, particularly for fleets trying to meet tomorrow's clean energy needs with today's diesel consumption.

