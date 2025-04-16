Which Is Cummins' Largest Truck Engine And Why Can't You Put It In Your Pickup?

When most people think of Cummins' diesel engines, they usually consider the company's popular offerings for pickup trucks, buses, and heavy-duty trucks. However, what most people are not aware of is the fact that Cummins engines power a lot more things than road-going pickup trucks and buses.

To cite a few examples, Cummins has a sizable presence in the marine engines, construction machinery, and backup power systems space. It's engines also power a long list of American and international semi-trucks. It wasn't long ago that we discussed various facets of the Cummins 6.7L V8 turbodiesel engine, the most powerful pickup truck engine currently made by Cummins. The company was also in the news after it announced a new engine called the Cummins B6.7 Octane, its first gas engine.

While there is no denying that Cummins has a broad portfolio of diesel engines, there is one product in the company's portfolio that stands out from the rest. Launched more than a decade ago in 2012, we are talking about the Cummins QSK95 engine. A true behemoth, the QSK95 is — wait for it — a 95-liter, 16-cylinder diesel engine that is used on ultra-class mining trucks. The QSK95 is a dynamic platform, and the engine also has variants that can be used for marine and rail applications.

Given that the QSK95 alone weighs more than three average pickup trucks combined, this one, unfortunately, can't be part of that engine swap project for your Ram 2500.