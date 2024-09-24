Does Cummins Make Diesel-Powered Marine Engines? Here's What You Need To Know

Cummins has been around for more than a century, providing diesel, natural gas, and alternative fuel engines for a variety of applications. Many are probably familiar with the company's work under the hood of commercial semi-trucks as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy-Duty diesel pickups. In fact, 1990s Ram trucks came equipped with the Cummins 6BT, considered the best diesel engine ever made. According to Cummins, drivers choose its turbo-diesel almost 70% of the time on Ram trucks, which offer a monstrous 1,000 pound-feet of torque on newer models.

What you may not know is that Cummins has also been manufacturing diesel marine engines since 1919. Due to the stress of operating in an aquatic environment, marine engines must be especially rugged in their design. For example, a marine engine must be capable of comfortably running at higher revolutions per minute than an automobile engine. While driving a car, you may hover around 2,000 rpm when you reach cruising speed. In a boat, the engine is required to rev much higher and remain there for sustained periods.

Cummins' first marine diesel engine was installed in a shrimp boat, and the company has gone on to become one of the top manufacturers in the field, with solutions for anything from recreational vessels to commercial and military applications. Just look at the Navy's charming barrier tugboats: the Boomin' Beavers, powered by Cummins' 6BTA5.9 diesel.

