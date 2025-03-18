Cummins B6.7 Octane: Which Trucks Get The Company's First Gas Engine?
2025 is turning out to be a busy year for Cummins and its well regarded diesel engines. Following the launch of the updated Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engine for the Ram 2500 and 3500 series, Cummins recently took covers off a new interestingly-named engine called the Cummins B6.7 Octane. This launch came alongside the announcement of the company's new B7.2 diesel engine at the NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis.
While the new Cummins B6.7 Octane engine is based on the company's popular B6.7 platform, what sets it apart from the rest of the Cummins' engine lineup is that it is the company's first-ever gasoline engine. Cummins claims that the B6.7 Octane combines the ease of gasoline engines with the efficiency and power of diesel. It also claims lower ownership costs through better fuel economy and longer maintenance intervals.
Being gasoline-powered, the Cummins B6.7 Octane engine does not require DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) or active regens while also possessing low complexity air handling. Aside from lower operating costs, the engine also claims to offer 10% better fuel efficiency compared to other similarly specced gasoline engines.
At the time of its announcement, Cummins did not indicate companies and truck models that would use the B6.7 Octane engine. Recently, however, noted U.S. truck maker Kenworth confirmed that the Cummins B6.7 gasoline engine will soon appear on some of its Class 5-7 conventional trucks.
Gasoline-powered Kenworth Class 5-7 trucks are on the horizon
As of early 2025, Kenworth is the only truck maker that has announced its intention to offer its trucks with the new Cummins B6.7 Octane gasoline engine. As outlined earlier, this engine will initially appear on the company's medium-duty Class 5-7 trucks.
Neither Kenworth nor Cummins has revealed details surrounding the specific truck models that will eventually get this gasoline engine. What we know, however, is that the launch of Kenworth's new gasoline-powered trucks will happen in 2025 and that customers will be able to order them before 2026 rolls in.
Kenworth's current lineup of medium-duty trucks includes the T180/T280, T380/T480, and the K270/K370 series. It is plausible that these would be the first models to receive the new B6.7 Octane gasoline engine. Meanwhile, Cummins has already revealed that this engine is ideal for various use cases ranging from school buses, shuttles, and walk-in vans to pickup/delivery vans and vocational trucks.
With 300hp of power and 660 lb-ft of torque at its disposal, the Cummins B6.7 Octane performs very much like a diesel engine, albeit without inheriting all of the flaws of the diesel. It also demands basic 87 octane gasoline, which is widely available across the U.S. Cummins has also revealed that the B6.7 Octane is already certified to meet 2027 EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) emission norms.