GM's New 8.3L Duramax Diesel Engine Is Bigger Than Anything Ford Or RAM Offers
In the world of giant turbo diesel engines, there is no replacement for displacement, at least if you're asking Ford, Stellantis, or General Motors. Following that logic, the biggest diesel engines currently offered from the factory on an HD truck are the 6.7-liter Cummins in a RAM, a 6.7-liter Power Stroke in a Ford, or a 6.6-liter Duramax in a General Motors product.
With the launch of the 2027 model year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, GM is cranking up the displacement quite a bit. The new 8.3-liter turbo diesel V8, dubbed "The Mongoose," will be the new biggest diesel in town.
GM landed on the "Mongoose" name as a direct shot across the bow of Ford, which calls its Power Stroke the "Scorpion." GM released what appears to be an AI-generated ad of a mongoose with Chevy badges for pupils fighting a scorpion to commemorate the announcement. So far, specifications have not been released, but given the sheer size of the Mongoose, it will likely be pretty powerful.
The displacement wars are raging on
For reference, the current 6.6-liter Duramax V8 generates 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. Ford's Scorpion Power Stroke, available in the Super Duty F-250 and F-350, puts out a maximum of 1,200 pound-feet of torque and can tow a maximum of 40,000 pounds. The Mongoose has a big fight ahead of it.
8.3 liters puts the Mongoose diesel V8 as one of the biggest engines currently available on a new car, beating out the 8.0-liter W16 monster available in Bugattis. It falls just short of the legendarily huge 8.4-liter Dodge Viper V10.
Again, we know vanishingly little about the engine itself, aside from a seemingly AI-generated video of two animals fighting. But we do know that the Mongoose is huge and will be in the newly updated 2027 Silverado HD and Sierra HD. This announcement follows the release of the sixth-generation gas V8s that will power the 2027 model year Silverados, Sierras, and Corvettes. The gas-powered V8s also saw a huge bump in displacement. In a world of hybrids and EVs, the displacement wars are still raging on.