GM's New 8.3L Duramax Diesel Engine Is Bigger Than Anything Ford Or RAM Offers

In the world of giant turbo diesel engines, there is no replacement for displacement, at least if you're asking Ford, Stellantis, or General Motors. Following that logic, the biggest diesel engines currently offered from the factory on an HD truck are the 6.7-liter Cummins in a RAM, a 6.7-liter Power Stroke in a Ford, or a 6.6-liter Duramax in a General Motors product.

With the launch of the 2027 model year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, GM is cranking up the displacement quite a bit. The new 8.3-liter turbo diesel V8, dubbed "The Mongoose," will be the new biggest diesel in town.

GM landed on the "Mongoose" name as a direct shot across the bow of Ford, which calls its Power Stroke the "Scorpion." GM released what appears to be an AI-generated ad of a mongoose with Chevy badges for pupils fighting a scorpion to commemorate the announcement. So far, specifications have not been released, but given the sheer size of the Mongoose, it will likely be pretty powerful.