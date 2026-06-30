GMC Unveils The 2027 Sierra 1500 With Two New Engine Options (And A Lot Of Screens)

GMC has followed up the reveal of the 2027 Chevy Silverado by cranking the luxury dial up for the next generation of GMC Sierra 1500. Like the Silverado, the new Sierra will have the Gen 6 Small Block V8 under the hood in two displacements: 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter. General Motors is also keeping quiet about the new motor's performance specs and pricing structure of the new GMC Sierra altogether, much like its Silverado cousin. According to a GMC press release, we will have to wait until later this year to get all of the numbers.

Still, GMC has revealed quite a bit about its new pickup, namely the interior. The automaker has given us a look at the new infotainment and instrument cluster layout, which is heavily reminiscent of the GMC Hummer EV. It's leaning into the chiseled and angular look that's defined GMC's styling over the past few years.

Screen haters, look away now: every screen in the new Sierra 1500 is huge. The instrument cluster is a 12.2-inch screen, while the infotainment display measures 16.3 inches diagonally. The optional passenger display is no slouch either, at 11.5 inches. Additionally, if you tick the option boxes, you get a 15-inch Head-Up Display and an 8.5-inch rear camera display. GMC claims a combined 60 inches of screen real estate, the most among its pickup rivals.