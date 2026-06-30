GMC Unveils The 2027 Sierra 1500 With Two New Engine Options (And A Lot Of Screens)
GMC has followed up the reveal of the 2027 Chevy Silverado by cranking the luxury dial up for the next generation of GMC Sierra 1500. Like the Silverado, the new Sierra will have the Gen 6 Small Block V8 under the hood in two displacements: 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter. General Motors is also keeping quiet about the new motor's performance specs and pricing structure of the new GMC Sierra altogether, much like its Silverado cousin. According to a GMC press release, we will have to wait until later this year to get all of the numbers.
Still, GMC has revealed quite a bit about its new pickup, namely the interior. The automaker has given us a look at the new infotainment and instrument cluster layout, which is heavily reminiscent of the GMC Hummer EV. It's leaning into the chiseled and angular look that's defined GMC's styling over the past few years.
Screen haters, look away now: every screen in the new Sierra 1500 is huge. The instrument cluster is a 12.2-inch screen, while the infotainment display measures 16.3 inches diagonally. The optional passenger display is no slouch either, at 11.5 inches. Additionally, if you tick the option boxes, you get a 15-inch Head-Up Display and an 8.5-inch rear camera display. GMC claims a combined 60 inches of screen real estate, the most among its pickup rivals.
The Sierra 1500 is as well-equipped as ever
No one has ever accused GMC of being particularly subtle, and the announced trim levels reflect that ethos. The top of the lineup is the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, which includes all of the screen real estate listed above, along with other luxuries such as a 16-speaker Bose sound system, real wood accents in the cabin, and three years of GM's Super Cruise driver-assistance technology. The Denali Ultimate comes with the 6.6-liter V8 as standard.
Drivers looking to go off-roading will likely gravitate toward the AT4X trim, which gives you 35-inch wheels, a 2-inch suspension lift, front and rear electronically locking differentials, and Multimatic dampers. The latter are similar to those on the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison, but notably beefier.
Of course, some buyers will likely be turned off by the abundance of screens on the new Sierra 1500, no matter how appealing the trims are. However, the fact that it says "GMC Sierra" and has a small-block V8 means that it likely won't have any issues reaching sales goals.