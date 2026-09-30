Dell XPS 13 Review: A Powerful, Light, Budget Laptop That's Ideal For Students

I've used a lot of computers over the years, and one of the companies that has gotten the most of my business is Dell. This extends far back in time, before the whole "Dude, you're getting a Dell" campaign made the company a household name, and I've purchased and used desktops and laptops. This includes numerous Alienware gaming laptops, all-in-one desktop systems, and much more, so when I got my hands on the latest Dell XPS 13 to review, I was already familiar with the company's tech.

What I didn't expect was the lightest laptop I've ever had the pleasure of using, and this is coming from someone who typically uses gaming laptops that weigh in excess of nine pounds. This laptop is significantly lighter, and while you'd think that its incredibly thin form factor would have limited what Dell could pack into it, you'd be as wrong as I was in making that assumption. Fortunately, the Dell XPS 13 is far from weak in terms of its processing and graphics capabilities, ensuring that it's ideal for students and anyone else who needs a laptop on the go.

Jonathan H. Kantor

Dell has been hard at work reinvigorating the XPS brand, and its latest entry offers a lot for a little, as the starting price is lower than what you might expect. Coming at a time when memory costs have skyrocketed, the Dell XPS 13 hasn't embraced a significant price hike, and when compared to other XPS laptops and similar PCs from other brands, there's a lot to get excited about with the Dell XPS 13. Here's what I learned after using it for a week for all kinds of tasks.