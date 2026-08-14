Dell 14S Review: A Solid, Adaptable, Reasonable Laptop

Budget budget budget. This is the mantra that more of us live by in this day and age due to the madness of the world affecting our wallets. And that's no more apparent than shopping for a PC of any sort. The prices of RAM and SSDs are still through the roof (of the tallest building you know), which means the prices of laptops and pre-built desktops are up there, too. Oh, and it's nearly time for new and returning college students to head off to campus. They're going to need something decent to handle most of their coursework, plus all of the fun, entertaining things when they're on a study break.

Now, you could be like me and opt for an old ThinkPad that spent a couple of years in the business world until it was dumped for the next latest and greatest, but that might not be the right path for you and yours to take. Perhaps you and yours do want the latest and greatest, so long as no piggy banks are brutally broken.

If you're a fan of Dell's XPS line, the Texas-based computing giant has something with the same vibe, but at a lower price point: the 14S. To take this device for a test-drive, Dell sent us this computer complete with an optional OLED touchscreen in the mix. It's not an ultra-premium ultraportable, but it's also not a machine that will have you feeling like you bought the next best thing, either.