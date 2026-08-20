Dell XPS 13 Vs MacBook Neo: How Do The Laptops Compare?

After Dell revived its iconic XPS branding at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, it promised to bring back the XPS 13. In March, Apple pulled off an unusual move, launching the MacBook Neo, the cheapest MacBook in the company's history. If you're looking for a light, relatively affordable laptop, these two should surely be on your radar. But before buying the MacBook Neo or Dell XPS 13, you'll want to know how the two stack up against each other.

Tthe XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch touchscreen IPS panel with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution, a 30 to 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The XPS 13 is only ½ inch thick, and the lightest variant weighs 2.2 pounds, with the company saying it's the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop. The MacBook Neo has a slightly smaller 13-inch IPS display with 2,408x1,506-pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It weighs 2.7 pounds, so it's a bit heavier than the XPS. Nonetheless, that extra half a pound doesn't steal its glory of being a portable laptop.

The Neo has the same ½-inch thickness but is slightly bigger than the XPS 13 in width and depth. Both laptops have limited physical connectivity, offering just two USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and connecting to external displays. In addition to that, the Neo adds a 3.5mm headphone jack. For anyone who regularly attends online meetings, both models include a 1080p webcam.