MSI Cyborg 15 Max C2W Review (2026): Powerful Gaming In A Lightweight Build

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Over the years, I've owned and operated a lot of gaming PCs, whether they're desktops I've built and upgraded over time or powerful laptops I've purchased from a handful of companies. Typically, when it comes to laptops, I'm of the "bigger is always better" camp, preferring a full keyboard, a 17-inch screen, more RAM than I'll ever need, and a GPU that makes the laptop so hot that putting it on your lap isn't a comfortable option.

My experience with smaller systems, like the MSI Cyborg 15 Max C2W, is somewhat limited, but I doubt it will be for much longer. If there's one thing that the MSI Cyborg Max isn't, it's heavy, loud, and hot. That's a serious plus for any gamer looking to enjoy their favorite titles on the go, as the laptop is quiet, cool, and lighter than I imagined. This was surprising to me because the system's specs aren't light on powerful, high-performance components, and the result is a robust gaming laptop suitable for any PC gamer.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

Like any gamer, I want my gaming laptop to play whatever I want, so to test the Cyborg 15 Max, I delved deep into my Steam library and Microsoft Game Pass to put it through its paces. What I found was that whatever I threw at the system, whether it was "Forza Horizon 5," "Cyberpunk 2099," "Hades 2," or "Minecraft," the computer played it at optimal levels. I tweaked the settings and set the graphics options to the max, and at no point did this laptop let me down. Here's what I learned while testing and reviewing the MSI Cyborg 15 Max C2W.