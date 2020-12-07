Cyberpunk 2077 Review Roundup

The game Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a win. Reviews released thus far suggest the game is a masterpiece, well worth the $60 (or so) you’ll pay for it. On PlayStation 4 (or 5) and Xbox One (or Xbox Series X), and Google Stadia, the game appears to be as playable as it is on your high-end gaming PC. The game might not be perfect – but it would appear that the biggest complaint anyone’s really had so far is about how the game’s plot doesn’t go on without end.

The GamesRadar review says Cyberpunk 2077 is a “paragon of open-world gaming, offering the kind of freedom to explore and define your character that provides a new pinnacle for the genre.” The IGN Review says the game has a “staggering amount of choice” and has a few notes about bugs – but nothing a day-one update couldn’t fix with relative ease.

As GameInformer’s review suggests, “little visual hitches in the environment and characters occur frequently, and they’re jarring, but I rarely ran into anything that affected gameplay.” This same review goes on to note that the majority of the content in the game is “fascinating, and loaded with depth through the various RPG systems and lore.”

The Windows Central review says that Cyberpunk 2077 is an experience without equal. This review also says that the game is “joining industry legend as a contender for best game ever made.”

Easily the most in-depth look at the nature of the game and representation of characters portrayed within comes from the Polygon review. If you’re looking to play Cyberpunk 2077 to escape your world and enter the future, that’s the review you should read to see how that world will satisfy your needs.

The game Cyberpunk 2077 has a launch date of December 10, 2020. This release date marks the launch of the PC version through Steam, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the streaming platform Stadia. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series x and Xbox Series S adaptations are currently in development.