6 Android Phones That Outperform The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is a solid and dependable phone that comes with a decent camera setup and seven years' worth of Android updates. But the catch is that it's merely an incremental upgrade over last year's model, with an older USB standard and lots of bloatware, while costing $50 more for the base model. RAM also remains the same at just 8GB, even for the priciest variant. With a $700 starting price, it would be worth looking elsewhere, because better options exist, and they will cost you around the same price, if not less.

Each of the S26 FE alternatives we're going to look at below posts a higher AnTuTu benchmark score than the S26 FE. This benchmark score is a simple number that's supposed to reflect how good or capable a phone's overall performance is by pushing the hardware to its absolute limits. On top of that, each device here comes with 12GB RAM instead of 8GB — 50% more memory for around the same price.

Beyond the raw numbers, each of the phone selections also comes with a few more advantages in everyday use. The only place where the S26 FE may be irreplaceable is on the Android updates front — most other models just can't match that unless it's another Samsung. However, simply having longer operating system support isn't what a good phone is all about. Here are the six phones worth considering over the S26 FE based on price and overall performance.