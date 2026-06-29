The Reasons Why Samsung's Galaxy FE Series Is Cheaper Than Its S Series

A lot of us associate Samsung with premium Android smartphones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which rivals the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while many others know the company for its budget-friendly devices. So if the average consumer is unfamiliar with Samsung's Galaxy FE lineup, we wouldn't blame them — it's quite literally an abbreviation for "Fan Edition." If you're shopping for a Samsung device, you'll spot FE versions of the company's phones, tablets, and even wireless earbuds.

You will also notice that, price-wise, these models are positioned between devices belonging to Samsung's premium S and Z series and its budget-oriented A and M series. Samsung claims that these "Fan Edition" products are designed by taking into account suggestions and requests by its customers. This is probably why the FE model of a device is released a couple of months after its flagship counterpart.

Take the Galaxy S25 FE, for instance. It was released nearly eight months after the launch of the regular Galaxy S25 — compared to which, it has a bigger display, bigger battery, and faster charging speeds. Of course, the Galaxy S25 is still the more powerful phone thanks to its flagship SoC and a better set of cameras. The Galaxy S25 FE utilizes a lower-end Exynos chip and has less RAM, which is why it's priced $150 cheaper than its premium sibling. An argument can be made that customers do prefer spending less, which is why Samsung's FE devices cut a few corners.