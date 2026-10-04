5 Family Vehicles You Might Not Realize Have Turbocharged Engines

Most people don't really think about what engine rests beneath the hood of the car that takes their kids to school, unless there's a problem, of course. And that's perfectly reasonable — cars are, after all, appliances. They're meant to get us from Point A to B, and as far as the end user's concerned, all that matters is that they do it efficiently and safely. Power is a secondary concern, but it is still a requirement; the thing needs to be able to merge onto the highway without feeling sluggish.

Two solutions for such a car exist as far as engines are concerned: Something with a big, simple, naturally-aspirated engine; and something with a smaller turbo engine. While there are some downsides to turbochargers like added complexity, expense, and the need for premium gas, generally, larger family cars stay away from them. Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule, usually marked with special trims and distinctive badging, like the Nissan Altima VC-Turbo that ran until 2025.

Not every turbo car has those turbo badges, though. In fact, some cars are downright unassuming — they look, behave, and sound like regular family cars. But for whatever reason, the manufacturer decided to opt for a more unorthodox (for the class) turbo engine and put it as a footnote in their online configurator, so you'd be forgiven for never even knowing. That isn't to say that these engines are better or worse than their naturally-aspirated counterparts, simply that you'd pass by one of these on the road and never know it's turbocharged. Let's take a look.