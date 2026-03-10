How Does Increasing Engine Compression Ratio Affect Performance & Efficiency?

When comparing engine specs for nearly any combustion engine automobile, we see a number of variations available with differing outputs of horsepower and torque. We often have a choice of gasoline or diesel engines with a range of cylinder counts, arranged in inline or V formations.

If we really dig into the minutia of engine specifications, we'll find a figure for compression ratio that looks something like 9.5:1. The compression ratio relates to the engine cylinder's maximum volume with the piston at the bottom of its stroke compared to the volume at the top of the stroke where the combustion chamber is at its smallest.

Increasing the gasoline engine's compression ratio, say from 9.5:1 to 10.5:1 means that the air-fuel mixture inside the cylinder gets compacted into a tighter package at the top of the stroke before ignition. For example, a 5.0-liter V8 engine contains about 0.625 liters per cylinder. At a 9.5:1 compression ratio, the cylinder's 625 cc volume is squished into a 65.8 cc space, while at 10.5:1 that space shrinks to 59.5 cc.

YouTuber Engineering Explained tells us that increasing an engine's compression ratio increases its thermal efficiency. Their calculations show the mathematical differences between 9.2:1 and 14.0:1 compression ratios give the higher compression engine a 6% power advantage. Hot Rod doesn't share the math, but claims, in simple terms, that increasing the ratio by 1.0 within the range of common automotive compression ratios could deliver power gains between 2% and 4%. The magazine also points out that the published compression ratios relay theoretical static compression values, while dynamic compression ratios found in the real world are affected by factors such as valve timing.