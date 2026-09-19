5 Cars You Might Not Expect To Have Manual Transmissions

You're not exactly spoiled for choice when it comes to cars sporting a third pedal, at least in the United States. A lot of places in Europe have a generous population of cars with manual transmissions, but America generally preferred the automatics for decades at this point. This led to most of the more desirable everyday cars either having hardly any available with a manual, or the transmission type simply not existing at all in the model line. Luxury cars, crossovers, tech-packed SUVs and pickups, and so on are all generally the worst-off.

Throughout history, there have been a wide variety of car types we've long-associated with automatic transmissions, and that's for a variety of reasons depending on who you ask. But generally it's just an expectation at this point that most regular cars have automatics unless it's an enthusiast car or some older, extremely basic model. So it might come as a surprise to learn that there's actually a wide variety of cars that fall outside that bell curve — cars that you wouldn't look twice at in a grocery store parking lot, but you happen to catch a glimpse of a manual shifter and go, "Huh. That's weird."

Due to the nature of manuals being more popular in Europe, we'll discount foreign-market specific stuff and focus only on cars sold in the United States. Moreover, we'll also discount enthusiast cars specifically marketed as having manual transmission options, like the now-deceased Cadillac Blackwing — these are cars where you'd never think they have a stick shift, they just do for whatever reason. Let's get into it.