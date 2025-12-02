America's Last Stick-Shift V8 Sedan Is On Its Way Out, And Don't Expect A Comeback

Although the Save The Manuals movement has been around for years, few would argue that manual transmissions can match the performance and convenience of modern automatics. Today, the remaining cars with manual gearboxes are largely enthusiast models. People mostly purchase them not for practicality, but for the fun driving experience, one of a few factors that make manual transmissions worth the learning curve.

Although the demand for manual transmissions in the U.S. has seen some uptick in recent years, it remains tiny in comparison to automatics. Even so, it seems like the current Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is seemingly going out of production in 2026. Although cars go out of production all the time, this one is a bit more special. That's because the CT5-V is America's last performance stick-shift V8 sedan.

On a more positive note, Cadillac did confirm that the CT5 badge will return as an internal combustion engine model, but at the time of research, there are no indications that it's going to sport a manual transmission, and there are a few reasons why you shouldn't expect a manual from the upcoming CT5.